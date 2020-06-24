Impatience grows for cops’ arrests in Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. It’s been three months since her shooting death in Louisville, Kentucky. So far, police have dismissed one of the three detectives who fired into her apartment in March. Protesters, celebrities and others are wondering why the case is taking so long. Protesters in Louisville say they’re frustrated by the slow process. Stars like Beyoncé have written a letter urging Kentucky’s attorney general to move swiftly. The state’s top prosecutor says it takes time and patience to do an investigation properly.