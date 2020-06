La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW): The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce has named Joe Kruse their interim CEO after the former Chamber CEO resigned last week. Joe Kruse retired from his position as Mayo Clinic's Regional Administration Chairman in December of 2018, after a three decade long career with the health system. He says that he is happy to serve the community and looks forward to helping the Chamber of Commerce during this time of transition.