Judges differ on Minnesota absentee ballot witness mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota's secretary of state still plans to waive the witness requirement for absentee ballots in the August primary, despite a federal judge's opinion.

The office of Secretary of State Steve Simon said Tuesday that Simon will follow a state court decision last week that approved an agreement removing the witness requirement.

That move was sought in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund.

But in a separate case brought by the League of Women Voters of Minnesota, the Star Tribune reports a federal judge said Tuesday that a similar agreement went "well beyond" the concerns raised by a voter.

That voter said her health could be jeopardized by having to meet the witness requirement to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.