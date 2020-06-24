 Skip to Content

Watch 2:30 p.m.: COVID-19 update from the La Crosse Co. Health Dept.

12:37 pm Breaking News, Coronavirus, Health, Top Stories

The La Crosse County Health Department is providing an update at 2:30 pm regarding the recent increases in the number of cases seen in the county.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea
