A new case in Winona County as Minnesota reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 304 cases

A new case in Winona County as Minnesota reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 304 casesNew
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Winona County Health and Human Services Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
Winona County didn't provide specifics on the new case. To date, they've had a total of 100 cases and 15 deaths from the virus.
They were a part of 304 new cases and five deaths recorded on Wednesday.
MDH said two of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. The other three passed away at private residences.
MDH said a total of 1,397 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials said 1,102 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.
There were no new cases in either Fillmore or Houston counties.
A total of 33,763 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,450 health care workers, MDH said.
Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.
MDH said 29,707 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.
About 529,643 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date, health officials said.
Health officials said there are 340 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota with 160 of those in intensive care.
Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.
According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea