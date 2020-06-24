A new case in Winona County as Minnesota reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 304 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Winona County Health and Human Services Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

Winona County didn't provide specifics on the new case. To date, they've had a total of 100 cases and 15 deaths from the virus.

They were a part of 304 new cases and five deaths recorded on Wednesday.

MDH said two of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. The other three passed away at private residences.

MDH said a total of 1,397 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials said 1,102 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were no new cases in either Fillmore or Houston counties.

A total of 33,763 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,450 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said 29,707 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 529,643 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date, health officials said.

Health officials said there are 340 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota with 160 of those in intensive care.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea