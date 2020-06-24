Changes coming for high school hockey and girls wrestling
La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Overtime rules in high school hockey in Wisconsin are getting a face lift.
The WIAA approved a couple of measures that may help games end quicker and avoid ties.
Regular season overtimes will start with an 8-minute sudden victory period.
If still tied, then five minutes of 3-on-3 will be played.
After that, if no winner, the game ends in a tie.
Playoff overtime will start with an 8-minute sudden victory period followed by a 17-minute sudden-victory period if needed.
If still no winner, overtimes will then go to 4-on-4 for 5 minutes, then to 3-on-3 until a winner is decided.
The WIAA also approved the two division format going forward for boys.
The WIAA also approved adding a girl's wrestling tournament for the 2021-2022 season.
Girls can still wrestling against boys during the regular season but will have their own tournament series once the regular season ends only if their school establishes a team or co-op.