Police investigate shooting death of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a city park. Police say officers were called to Prospect Park around 8 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting and found a man critically injured with a gunshot wound. The man was later identified as 31-year-old Paye Blawou of Des Moines. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Police have not released information on what may have led to the shooting, and no arrested had been reported by Wednesday morning. Police say Blawou’s death is the city’s 13th homicide of 2020.