La Crosse, WI (WXOW) La Crosse Police sent to the Pettibone Boat Club.

Officer Dustin Darling says sometime overnight June 23, a portable restroom near Pettibone Beach was destroyed.

The officer on scene reporting it appeared someone placed fireworks inside.

Police say the restroom is owned by the Boat Club.

The Club did not file a report or request assistance so there is no further investigation.