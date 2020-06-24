Sara Rose Hougom Foundation donates popcorn machines to local law enforcement

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation is thanking law enforcement for their involvement in the foundation.

On Wednesday, the foundation donated a popcorn machine to the West Salem Police Department. The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation is based on connecting youth with officers for inspirational development and they say the West Salem Police Department along with all police departments have been a driving force in catapulting their mission statement.

"Sara loved popcorn, I think popcorn always brings a smile to your face," said Sara's mom Sherry Hougom. "There is something about the aroma of it and so I thought the best way to thank them every single day because I am so appreciative every single day for our agencies is with a popcorn machine a customized popcorn machine."

The foundation has also donated popcorn machines to the Onalaska Police Department, The Campbell Police Department, and the La Crosse Sheriff's Department.