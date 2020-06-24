Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 6:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE COUNTY…

At 559 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hawkeye, or 7

miles northwest of West Union, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

This severe storm will be near…

Hawkeye around 615 PM CDT.

West Union around 620 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include St.

Lucas and Douglas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…<50MPH