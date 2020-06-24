SILVER ALERT: Missing Juneau County man

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WXOW) - New Lisbon Police issue a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen early Wednesday morning.

They are looking for Clifford Larson, 90.

At around 5 a.m., police said he left his residence with the intention of driving to property in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

They said Larson hasn't driven in a long time due to cognitive and health issues.

He was wearing a gray pair of faded work pants, tan plaid long sleeve shirt, yellow straw cowboy hat and glasses.

He left in a 2011 red Toyota Camry with Michigan license plate 1593K8.

If seen, please contact the New Lisbon Police Department at 608-847-9411.