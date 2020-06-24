Statues recovered after being torn down by demonstrators overnight

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison city alder says crews recovered two statues that were torn down by demonstrators overnight during unrest downtown.

The Forward statue was ripped from its footing -- as was the statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg, who fought for the Union during Civil War and was active in the Anti-Slavery movement.

The Forward statue laid in the street -- while the statue of Col. Heg was thrown into Lake Monona.

While the Forward statue was recovered intact -- the statue of Col. Heg was fished from the lake -- but its head has yet to be located.