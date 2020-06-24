Students against gun violence rallying for racial justice

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — After a 2018 Florida high school massacre, the world watched as a group of mostly white, suburban students organized the massive March for Our Lives rally against gun violence, held in the nation’s capital. Now, many of those same students are using their prominence to support protests against racial injustice sparked by the death of George Floyd. The students are joining marches in cities across the nation and using their social media platforms to advocate for the cause.