Wanted suspect caught after standoff with officers

MERRILLAN, Wis. (WXOW) - A suspect wanted in Trempealeau County is arrested after a standoff in Jackson County with authorities Wednesday.

A search was on for Mikel J. Koller, 32, after he ran from Osseo Police during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said that after Koller fled, he entered a residence in Osseo and fled the area in a stolen truck.

On Wednesday morning, he was seen at a gas station in Merrillan in Jackson County.

Koller ran as deputies arrived in the area. He was seen going into a home in Merrilan. The homeowner told officers Koller was inside the residence and didn't have permission to be there.

Members of the Jackson County Emergency Response Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol surrounded the home. After trying to talk Koller into giving up, officers went into the home. Koller, along with another man, were both found hiding in the attick of the home. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Koller was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges including a felony warrant, resisting and criminal trespass.