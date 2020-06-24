WATCH: Senator shares video showing attack
MADISON (WKOW) -- State Sen. Tim Carpenter says he was attacked outside the Capitol early Wednesday while filming a group that was damaging property around the capitol square.
In a video posted to his Twitter page, Carpenter, a Senator from the Milwaukee area, said he was punched and kicked in the head, neck and ribs.
Carpenter said he may have a concussion and was hit in his left eye.
"Innocent people are going to get killed," he said.
The video shows at least two people coming up to Carpenter trying to stop him from recording.
Carpenter later collapsed in front of a 27 News crew, who stayed with him until an ambulance arrived.
RELATED COVERAGE
Protesters pull down Lady Forward statue, Col. Hans Christian Heg outside State Capitol
Statues recovered after being torn down by demonstrators overnight
Evers: People who committed violence will be held accountable