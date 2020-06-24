Wisconsin educators tell lawmakers about reopening schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin lawmakers have heard from educators about how to safely reopen schools during the coronavirus pandemic. The Assembly’s Education Committee met with eight groups of educators on Wednesday. WTMJ-TV reports much of the conversation focused on an 87-page called “Education Forward.” The document was drafted by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and offers extensive guidance on re-opening schools during the pandemic. A lot of unknowns remain as education leaders look ahead to the 2020-2021 school year. Leaders discussed everything from the future of fall sports to the different types of instruction that may be necessary as COVID-19 continues to affect communities. Gov. Tony Evers closed schools in March as the coronavirus pandemic struck Wisconsin.