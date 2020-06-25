2 lawmakers, farmer say TestIowa mishandled their samples

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two lawmakers said Thursday that Iowa’s coronavirus testing program mishandled their samples when they tried to get tested after the recent legislative session concluded.Sen. Zach Wahls and Rep. Dave Jacoby, both Coralville Democrats, said that they traveled separately to Cedar Rapids to get tested through TestIowa, the $26 million program touted by Gov. Kim Reynolds.Both wanted to make sure they were virus-free after interacting with colleagues and the public during the session.Both lawmakers’ samples were taken on different days last week. Each said they were informed several days later that their samples were “damaged” or “unusable” and therefore they had to be retested.