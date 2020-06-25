9-year sentence for fatal overdose in Portage County

A man has been sentenced in Portage County to nine years in prison for his role in a fatal drug overdose. Forty-six-year-old Jason Meisel earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Gary Mayek of Junction City. A criminal complaint says Meisel and Mayek were together Jan. 5, 2019, at the Super 8 Hotel in Plover doing drugs when Mayek died. The complaint says an autopsy found “a lot of drugs” including fentanyl in Mayek’s system. Wausau Daily Herald Media reports Meisel told police he and Mayek snorted cocaine mixed with methamphetamine that night. The complaint said Meisel admitted to providing the drugs. but said he did not spike them with fentanyl.