Assault near Wisconsin protests investigated as hate crime

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An assault on a biracial woman in Wisconsin is being investigated as a hate crime after the woman told police she was burned by lighter fluid thrown at her and ignited by a white man. The reported attack came in Madison just a few blocks from violent protests around the state Capitol. The woman told police she was driving near the Capitol at about 1 a.m. Wednesday and had stopped at a red light with her driver’s side window down. The 18-year-old woman told police she heard someone yell out a racial epithet, looked around and saw four white men. She said one sprayed liquid on her face and neck and threw a flaming lighter at her. She was treated at a hospital for burns.