COVID-19 cases led to suspension of games at Iowa ballpark

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two high school baseball games scheduled for Thursday at Principal Park in Des Moines will not be played after officials said a ballpark staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Officials with the park, which is home to the Triple-A minor league Iowa Cubs, say all staff at the ballpark will now undergo testing for COVID-19. Ankeny Christian and Orient Macksburg, as well as Indianola and Gilbert, had been scheduled to play at the park. When it resumed high school baseball games earlier this month, Iowa became the first state in the nation to bring back high school athletics in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.