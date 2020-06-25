Downtown Thursday Nights in Tomah canceled for 2020

Tomah, Wis. (WXOW): The board of the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center has canceled Downtown Thursday Nights for 2020. They say that several factors affected their decision, but it boiled down to wanting to protect the town from a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

They said that they are disappointed to have to cancel the events this year, but they are excited to announce the concert dates for next year: July 1,8,15, and 29, and August 5 and 12. The bands for those dates will be announced sometime 2021.

Tina Thompson, President and CEO of the Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center said, "Thank you to everyone who reached out with support and understanding. This year has certainly been riddled with uncertainties and curve balls; however, if I know anything about this community, it is that we are resilient, hopeful and tenacious. I know that at the end of this year, we will come out stronger and more connected than we were before and next year, DTN will be a celebration of our strength and endurance".