FFA hosts fundraiser to support Wisconsin dairy farmers

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW): The Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters Association is hosting a fundraiser to show their support of Wisconsin's dairy farmers during the pandemic.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Land O Lakes and will be drive through. It starts at 10 AM on Saturday, June 27, in two locations: Midwest Shooters Supply in Lomira, WI, and Blain's Farm and Fleet in Onalaska, WI. The fundraiser will continue as long as supplies last

The fundraiser items are 5 pound bags of Land O Lakes mac and cheese, which is frozen but ready to eat after heating it up, and bags of 10 3 ounce cheddar dip cups, which organizers say are also ready to eat and are a great accompaniment for appetizers, nachos, or to eat by themselves. Each bag is $10, and proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support local FFA Alumni chapter grants and FFA chapter member scholarships.