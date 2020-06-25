Fireworks sales booming ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - All across the country, fireworks sales are increasing despite more public fireworks shows being canceled.

“We’re definitely seeing a lot more customers on the weekdays when we normally don’t see them,” said Luke Marcou, owner of Skyline Fireworks in Onalaska.

Marcou is used to the weekend rush and hasn’t seen anything like this in his 15 years as a pyrotechnic expert.

“With all the fireworks shows being canceled due to COVID-19 this year, I think families are celebrating more close to home,” said Marcou.

Marcou added that this year is on track to be one of the best yet. Producers like Phantom Fireworks are also echoing this sentiment.

A rise in sales across the board also means a rise in calls to local police departments.

“June to date, we’ve actually had about 100 calls for service reference fireworks complaints, compared to the same to last year, we only had 21 calls for service," said Officer Dustin Darling of the La Crosse Police Department.

In La Crosse, it's a $125 fine for setting off illegal fireworks without a permit. Officer Darling considers anything aerial as illegal. Items like sparklers and ground sparks as legal to set off without a permit.

As more people look to create their own holiday celebration, both Officer Darling and Marcou are urging users to do it safely and respectfully.

“Make sure we’re taking it somewhere it can be used, and if it can be used, make it sure it’s somewhere safe where you’re not starting things on fire,” said Officer Darling.

Common tips include keeping a bucket of water and hose nearby, not setting off fireworks under trees, and not mixing alcohol and fireworks. Marcou added that sparklers, though they may look harmless, are still the most dangerous firework. He and other vendors in the area want to provide customers with the most knowledge on their products.

“We’re educators here," said Marcou. "When people come in, I tell them what everything does, how to light it off, the safest way to do it."

Each municipality has different rules on firework usage and purchasing. You should contact your local municipality to learn about the rules and guidelines before purchasing fireworks.