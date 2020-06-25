How other countries are opening up their schools

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As schools in Wisconsin and Minnesota look towards possibly reopening in the fall, the discussion centers around such issues as classroom size, social distancing, and cleanliness.

Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction issued a guide Monday called Education Forward that deals with things to consider when bringing back students to the classroom while keeping them safe from the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers said he's leaving the decisions behind how to handle reopening schools in Wisconsin up to each individual school district.

Minnesota issued its own guidelines earlier this month on reopening in September.

No final decisions have yet been made on how the education systems in both states will look in the fall.

There are places to look to for guidance when it comes to student learning.

The Learning Policy Institute compiled information from five different countries that have either kept their schools open or reopened schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their research provides insight into ways on how to keep students, families, and school staff as safe as possible.

They looked at China, Denmark, Norway, Singapore, and Taiwan. All five resumed their education systems through a combination of ways including a mix of classroom and distance learning. They also varied who returned to school and when.

The chart below gives an overview of what each country did in terms of trying to protect everyone from the virus and perhaps what education may look like here in the United States.

News app viewers can see the chart here