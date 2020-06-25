In Wisconsin, Trump boasts of ‘aptitude for manufacturing’

By ZEKE MILLER and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) -- Despite enormous economic headwinds and sky-high unemployment numbers, President Donald Trump sought to showcase his record as a job creator during a visit to a shipyard in the battleground state of Wisconsin.

Trump boasted Thursday of his "aptitude for manufacturing" and again offered a rosy prediction that the coronavirus-battered economy is set to turn a corner even as the U.S. marked its 14th straight week of more than a million workers making unemployment claims.

He took a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard, the recent winner of a $5 billion federal contract to build up to 10 new guided missile frigates.