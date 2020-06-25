It’s getting toasty but also tracking a quick return of storms

Calm, quiet conditions early will allow for patchy fog. Make sure to slow down when visibility is reduced and keep the low beams on.

Beautiful daytime…

Plenty of sunshine will dominate the sky today with calm conditions. As high pressure sets up to the south of the region, this will allow for a warm southerly wind. Highs will jump into the 80s today with the return of the heat.

Stormy weather…

Friday Morning: Warm front will start to extend towards the region. Ahead of the warm front storms will start off the wet period into Friday morning. A few stronger thunderstorms possible but storms are not expected to be severe, yet.

Friday Evening: Early thunderstorms will move along with isolated showers to follow. Our concern on Friday will be if the atmosphere will become unstable again to develop stronger afternoon thunderstorms. If this occurs there could be strong to severe storms. The main threats will include strong winds, heavy rain, and small hail. Stay aware and keep the stormtracker 19 weather app handy!

Sunshine returns…

The stormy weather will move on, yay! Last weekend the cold front lingered which kept our region in that wet pattern. This weekend will be a different story as the front will quickly move out Saturday morning. Then the sunshine returns and dominates the rest of the weekend.

And if you are a fan of the warmer weather, highs will stay above average all weekend. Then stay alert as storm chances return as early as Sunday evening.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett