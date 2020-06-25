Cases continue to climb in La Crosse County, state

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday, 22 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the La Crosse County Health Department.

The new cases bring La Crosse County's total to 357.

As of Wednesday, 142 are considered recovered and 215 active cases in the county.

Today's positive rate was 5.6 percent. Overall, the county went up two-tenths of a percent to 3.4 percent.

Two people are currently hospitalized, down from four on Wednesday.

The demographics for Thursday's case involve the following age groups:

20-29 : Seven males, nine females

: Seven males, nine females 30-39 : Two males

: Two males 40-49: One male, one female

One male, one female 50-59: One female

One female 60-69: One male

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

Since Tuesday, the county had 367 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 10,512.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county is set at Severe Risk (RED) for the spread of the virus in the community.

On Thursday afternoon, the county also updated the list of places where people may have been exposed to the virus. Their Outbreaks and Investigations page provides locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations on the dates mentioned by the county is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The percentage of positive COVID-19 cases remained elevates as compared to a week earlier in new numbers released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported nine deaths since yesterday, and 27 new hospitalizations.

The Department of Health Services reported 11,222 new test results, of which 464--or 4.1 percent--came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

Over the past seven days, an average of 3.6 percent of tests have returned with positive results.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measures what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show eight people hospitalized with COVID-19, a drop of one from Wednesday. None of them are in need of intensive care.

In the state, there are 249 (+10) people hospitalized with the virus. 93 (+4) are in intensive care.

Elsewhere in the region, one new case was reported in Jackson County. 24 of their 26 cases are considered recovered.

Monroe County said a young boy under the age of 4 is their latest case. The child is experiencing mild symptoms according to the health department.

One day after having seven new cases, two more are confirmed in Trempealeau County. 44 are consdered active cases. Using the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, the county has now moved from severe to high risk. They've had 20 cases in the past week.

Grant County Health said they saw five new cases on Thursday. They've had a total of 141 cases during the pandemic.

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 7 927 2 Crawford 32 2,287 0 Grant 141 5,032 12 Jackson 26 2,426 1 La Crosse 335 10,152 0 Monroe 58 4,227 1 Trempealeau 108 3,124 0 Vernon 32 2,554 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: