Seven Winona County COVID-19 cases among 365 new ones in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW/KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Winona County Health and Human Services Department said there were seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Winona County didn't provide specifics on the new cases. To date, they've had a total of 107 cases and 15 deaths from the virus.

There was one new case in Houston County.

They were a part of 365 new cases and nine deaths recorded on Thursday.

MDH said five of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. The remaining four individuals passed away at private residences.

MDH said a total of 1,406 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said 1,107 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 34,123 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,486 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said 29,854 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 542,696 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date, health officials said. That is an increase of approximately 13,000 from Wednesday.

Health officials said there are 336 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, four fewer than yesterday with 162 of those, or an increase of two, in intensive care.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea