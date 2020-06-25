Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E. Cheese files for bankruptcy

(AP) - Chuck E. Cheese is filing for bankruptcy protection.

The 43-year-old chain, which drew kids with pizza, video games and a singing mouse mascot, was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic.

But it said the prolonged closure of many venues due to virus restrictions led to Thursday’s Chapter 11 filing.

Irving, Texas-based CEC Entertainment Inc. has reopened 266 company-operated Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants, but it’s unclear how willing parents will be to host birthday parties and other gatherings.

The company says it will continue to reopen locations and offer carryout while it negotiates with debt and lease holders.