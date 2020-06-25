Screen time causing “Zoom fatigue”

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Many of us are still using Zoom for work meetings, gym classes, even happy hours, and feeling more tired than normal. Experts are weighing in on why all that screen time is making us drowsy.

It's called "Zoom fatigue" and the main cause is cognitive overload.

Studies are finding that when communicating with others virtually, we miss out on most non-verbal cues. That makes the mind work harder trying to fill in the information it's missing.

That mental fatigue can lead to physical symptoms, and when our whole lives are revolving around a screen that extra work adds up.

"We're not really ever turning off," says Alison Jones, a psychiatrist at Marshfield Clinic. "So, not only is it information overload with those work specific meetings, but it's information on the screen all the time."

Doctor Jones says the best way to reduce "Zoom fatigue" is to take breaks between meetings, making sure to get enough time outside, and opt for phone calls when possible.