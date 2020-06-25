The Dixie Chicks officially change their name to The Chicks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word Dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.

The group made of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer posted a statement on their website saying they wanted to meet "this moment."

The group also acknowledged that there was an existing band in New Zealand that allowed them "to share their name."

The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery.

That band received criticism with their switch after a Black singer revealed she'd been performing as Lady A for years.