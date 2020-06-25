Throwback Thursday: The unique family ties from the 1995 Holmen state champs

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the state championship won by the Holmen girls basketball team.

They won the Division 2 title in 1995.

This week's Throwback Thursday we take a look back at that championship team, specifically the unique family ties that made it such a close-knit group.

The head coach from that title team was Duane Vike, who retired from coaching a couple years ago.

Vike gave me an update on where the players featured in our story are today (he didn't provide maiden names):

Kristi Johnson-a physicians assistant in the Milwaukee area.

Gary Johnson-Kristi's father and former longtime boys basketball coach at Holmen and also an assistant for the girls program. He has retired from coaching.

Beth Vacek--Served in the Army including tours in Iraq. She continues to serve and lives in Missouri.

Darcie Vacek--an assistant principal in Mukwonago.

Kristi Waldenberger--works for Kwik Trip and lives in Holmen.

Kari Waldenberger--principal in La Crosse and lives in Holmen.

Katie Waldenberger--chiropractor who lives in Holmen.