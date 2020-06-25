Wausau-area rock festival gains national attention

Ringle, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau area music festival has made national headlines for its controversial former name.

The "July Mini-Fest" is set to be held outside at the Q & Z Expo Center July 16-18. It was formerly known as the "Herd Immunity Fest" in reference to

COVID-19.

That earned the attention of the ABC television show "The View." Host Megan McCain asked the guest, Senator Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, what her thoughts were on the festival.

"Even though it's an outdoor venue, I think it's dangerous and wish that everybody would pay attention to the public health advice and scientific expertise that we have available to us today," Baldwin said.

Danielle Stuhr, a local fan, said she is excited to attend the festival. She said she was excited to see all of the bands lined up to play, and didn't even notice the old name.

"For Q and Z to put this on and allow a group of people to get together who just want to go for the music, that's why we're going," Stuhr said.

Event organizers declined to comment on-air, but told News 9 in Wausau that they are only selling 2,500 tickets out of the maximum 10,000 people they can fit into the venue. They said anyone who wants to social distance will be able to.