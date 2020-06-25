Wisconsin mails postcards to eligible but unregistered voters

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) - The State of Wisconsin is mailing postcards this week to more than 198,000 residents who appear eligible to vote but are not currently registered.

The post cards inform these voters how they can register online, deadlines, and other information about registration for upcoming elections. It also lists a toll-free phone number for the WEC call center.

“Many groups are contacting Wisconsin residents in 2020 about registration and voting,” said Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. “Voters can trust that this postcard and other official mailings from the WEC contain accurate, nonpartisan information about how and when they can register and vote in Wisconsin.”

The WEC send these postcards because of Wisconsin's membership in the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC). The program helps improve voter rolls and increase access to voter registration for eligible citizens.

The state sent similar postcards in 2016 and 2018.

ERIC helps develop the mailing list of eligible but unregistered residents. It starts with a list of people that have been issued a driver license or state ID card by the Wisconsin DOT since the previous mailing. It then compares that list to the state's voter registration system and removes ineligible voters, those who ask to be removed from the list, and those who moved without providing USPS with a forwarding address.

Some registered voters may receive a post card in error, but it does not mean their registration in jeopardy. It can happen when a voter's record doesn't match the same person's DOT data. The WEC recommends visiting MyVote or calling their municipal clerk to correct any data errors.

This year’s mailing to eligible but unregistered Wisconsin residents will feature intelligent mail barcodes for the first time, Wolfe said. “This will serve as a ‘pilot’ mailing for the use of intelligent mail barcodes, which the WEC is building into the statewide voter system for mailing absentee ballots this fall. The barcodes will give us detailed information on undeliverable mailings and other delivery statistics.”