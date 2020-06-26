Aged Cheddar Rhubarb Upside-Down CakeNew
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Those seeking a sweet and savory treat for the final weekend of Dairy Month need look no farther.
Tina Peterson from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin showed us how to make a delightful dessert featuring cheddar and a summer staple: Aged Cheddar Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake.
Ingredients
- 4 cups chopped rhubarb (about 1 pound)
- 1 1/2 cups sugar, divided
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar, divided
- 1 to 2 drops red food coloring, optional
- 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 cups cake flour
- 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
- 6 ounces Deer Creek® 1 Year Select Specialty Cheddar cheese, finely shredded (1 1/2 cups)
- Sweetened whipped cream
Instructions
- Heat oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of a greased 10-inch ovenproof skillet with parchment paper; grease paper.
- Combine the rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar and food coloring if desired in a large bowl; spread on the bottom of prepared pan.
- Cream the butter, remaining sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating each until well combined. Beat in sour cream and vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to butter mixture just until moistened. Fold in cheddar.
- Spoon batter over rhubarb mixture. Bake for 50-60 minutes or a until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
- Carefully run a knife around edges of pan before inverting onto a serving platter. Remove parchment paper. Serve with whipped cream.
Recipe Tip
The color of the rhubarb topping will depend on the color of your rhubarb stalks; our stalks were crimson. We added red food coloring, optional, to the recipe if a brighter color is desired.