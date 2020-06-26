LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Those seeking a sweet and savory treat for the final weekend of Dairy Month need look no farther.

Tina Peterson from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin showed us how to make a delightful dessert featuring cheddar and a summer staple: Aged Cheddar Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake.

Ingredients

4 cups chopped rhubarb (about 1 pound)

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup packed brown sugar, divided

1 to 2 drops red food coloring, optional

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened

3 large eggs, room temperature

1/4 cup sour cream

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 3/4 cups cake flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

6 ounces Deer Creek® 1 Year Select Specialty Cheddar cheese, finely shredded (1 1/2 cups)

Sweetened whipped cream

Instructions

Heat oven to 350°F. Line the bottom of a greased 10-inch ovenproof skillet with parchment paper; grease paper. Combine the rhubarb, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar and food coloring if desired in a large bowl; spread on the bottom of prepared pan. Cream the butter, remaining sugar and brown sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating each until well combined. Beat in sour cream and vanilla. Combine flour and baking powder; gradually add to butter mixture just until moistened. Fold in cheddar. Spoon batter over rhubarb mixture. Bake for 50-60 minutes or a until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack. Carefully run a knife around edges of pan before inverting onto a serving platter. Remove parchment paper. Serve with whipped cream.

Recipe Tip

The color of the rhubarb topping will depend on the color of your rhubarb stalks; our stalks were crimson. We added red food coloring, optional, to the recipe if a brighter color is desired.