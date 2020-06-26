As COVID cases rise, White House seeks to scrap ‘Obamacare’

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- As coronavirus cases rise in more than half of the states, the Trump administration is urging the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

The White House says the pandemic doesn't change what it calls the "unlawful failure" of Obamacare.

White House spokesman Judd Deere asserted Friday that the Obama-era health law "limits choice" and "forces Americans to purchase unaffordable plans."

The Trump administration's Supreme Court filing Thursday came the same day the government reported that close to half a million people who lost their health insurance in the economic shutdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 have gotten coverage through HealthCare.gov.