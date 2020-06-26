City of La Crosse needs public input on “Safe Routes to School” plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The public has until July 1 to take a survey and give input on the City of La Crosse's "Safe Routes To School" plan to improve walking and bicycling safety conditions.

City of La Crosse Associate Planner Jack Zabrowski said people don't pay attention to speed limit signs, so they plan to add traffic circles and curb extensions on streets leading up to schools.

"There's a huge difference between a car moving 40-miles-per-hour and a car moving 25-miles-per-hour," Zabrowski said. "The main difference is survivability of a crash. So if you were hit by a car moving at 20-miles-per-hour you have an 85% chance of survival. However if you're hit by a car going 40 you only have a 15% of surviving that."

The plans include adding speed impediments that would narrow streets and force drivers to slow down.

"If we can slow people down, the possibility of someone getting hurt either on a bike or walking is going to be significantly less," Safe Routes to School planning committee chair Linda Lee said.

In order to share an opinion, the City of La Crosse asked that people fill out this online survey by July 1.