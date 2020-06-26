Governors who quickly reopened backpedal as virus surges

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- An alarming resurgence of coronavirus infections across the country has some governors retreating to measures they previously resisted.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday ordered bars to shut down again and scaled back restaurant dining in latest rollbacks amid a surge in confirmed virus cases. It comes weeks after the state was among the first to let retailers and restaurants open back up for business.

Abbott also said rafting and tubing outfitters on Texas' popular rivers must close. He says outdoor gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by local governments. Texas has reported more than 17,000 new confirmed cases in the last three days with a record high positive tests of 5,996 on Thursday.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did the same.

Critics bristle that the course corrections are too little and perhaps too late.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he won't delay reopening, while Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said imposing statewide mask requirements could cause a backlash.