How to know if your child is experiencing developmental delays

Eau Claire (WQOW)- How do you know if your child's development is on track?

This is a question more and more parents may be asking as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, limiting access to professional childcare.

Health experts say oftentimes it's an educator or childcare professional who first notices developmental delays in a child. But as more children are staying at home, parents must watch for the signs themselves.

Katelyn Rudolph, a pediatric pathologist with Prevea Health, said these signs might include a lack of response to noise or movement, a limited vocabulary, or the inability to maintain eye contact.

"I think the best things parents can do are to continue to get on the floor and play with their child, interact with them daily and notice if things change," Rudolph said. "Or, if you're around a family member that you haven't been around in a while, see if they notice that your child's progressing or if anything seems off."

Rudolph said that early intervention is key and recommends going to a pediatric professional with any questions.