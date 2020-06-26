Industry lobbyists helped kill price hike on Iowa liquor

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Opposition from lobbyists for the liquor and restaurant industries helped kill a price increase on Iowa booze that was intended to discourage problem drinking. The Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division announced June 5 that it would implement a price floor for liquor products beginning July 1. The plan would have set a minimum unit price for liquor based on bottle size and alcohol by volume. Emails released Friday show that the Iowa Restaurant Association, representatives of national liquor brands and one of Iowa’s largest distributors all raised concerns about the change. The division abruptly withdrew the plan on June 12.