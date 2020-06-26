Judge rejects cameras for ex-cops’ hearings in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has rejected allowing cameras in the court for pretrial proceedings of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd. News media organizations and defense attorneys had requested the audio and visual recordings. But Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill rejected the request Friday, noting the prosecution had objected. Minnesota rules allow the judge, prosecutors or defense attorneys to veto camera coverage during trial proceedings. The judge will rule later on whether cameras will be allowed at trial. Floyd died May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting. All four are due in court for a hearing Monday.