Record high 27 new cases in La Crosse Co. as WI sees highest total in nearly a month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The highest one-day number of new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed by the La Crosse County Health Department on Friday.

With 27 new cases, La Crosse County's total to is now 384.

As of Wednesday, 171 are considered recovered and 213 active cases in the county.

Today's positive rate was 8.9 percent up from 5.6 percent the day before. Overall, the county percent positive rate remained the same at 3.4 percent.

Two people are currently hospitalized.

The demographics for Friday's case involve the following age groups:

15-19: Two females, one male

Two females, one male 20-29 : Seven males, nine females

: Seven males, nine females 30-39 : Three males, one female

: Three males, one female 40-49: One male, one female

One male, one female 50-59: One female, one male

The health department did not release symptom information on any of the new cases.

On Friday, the county had 275 new negative tests reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services for a total of 10,787.

The COVID-19 Compass for the county continues to sit in the Severe Risk (RED) category for the spread of the virus in the community.

As of Friday afternoon, the county also updated the list of places where people may have been exposed to the virus. The Outbreaks and Investigations page gives locations, dates, and some times when people who later tested positive for the virus visited.

Find that information here.

Anyone who was at one of the high-risk locations mentioned on the page on the dates is asked to fill out a screening and referral form found here.

The state saw the highest number of new cases in nearly a month.

520 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The last time the number of new cases was that high was on May 30 when 523 cases of CVOID-19 came in.

They also reported no new deaths, leaving the statewide total at 766.

There were 25 new hospitalizations.

The Department of Health Services reported 8,607 new test results, of which 520 came back positive, according to the numbers released today.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measures what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show nine people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of one from Thursday. None of them are in need of intensive care.

In the state, there are 262 (+13) people hospitalized with the virus. 95 (+2) are in intensive care.

In the region, Trempealeau County had four additional cases.

Grant County Health said they saw three new cases on Friday.

County Positives Negatives Deaths Buffalo 7 937 2 Crawford 32 2,298 0 Grant 143 5,096 12 Jackson 26 2,470 1 La Crosse 335 10,787 0 Monroe 58 4,299 1 Trempealeau 112 3,207 0 Vernon 32 2,592 0 Figures in the table are provided by each individual county's health department

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19: