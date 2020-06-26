La Crosse Police investigating shots fired on south side

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department is looking for the people involved in a shots fired incident early Friday morning.

Police were called to the 1100 block of South 10th St. around 2 a.m. after a shots fired and glass breaking call.

When officers arrived, they found spent shell casings and saw some ricochet marks from bullets.

The witnesses they talked to said they only heard the gunfire but didn't see any one.

Police said that anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-7849 TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.