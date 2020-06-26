Loggers catcher brings experience in year two with the team

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - Imagine being a player in the Northwoods League. Moving to a new city, meeting new teammates, and focusing on developing your game.

Loggers catcher, Matt Stinebiser is from Detroit and plays college baseball for Duke. La Crosse was new territory for him a year ago, but now that he knows what to expect, he can't wait to get on the field.

"Last year, wasn't sure what to expect. A young kid finishing my freshman year. Had to get my feet under me a little bit, had to get the lay of the land. To be back now and to know how much I had an amazing experience last summer, to know how great it is to play in this ballpark, in front of these fans, with this staff, I couldn't be more excited," said Stinebiser.

"I love playing for these fans. You get 4,000 fans a night. I think last year, I was a little nervous and tried to kinda block it all out and try to focus on baseball but this year, I'm a little bit more experienced and really soaking the whole experience. These guys are awesome to support us and I'm sure they'll be out here no matter what," Stinebiser added.

Loggers home opener is July 3rd.