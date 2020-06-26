Minnesota reports 498 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) said there were 498 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Winona County said they had three new cases. Fillmore County and Houston County each had one new case.

They were a part of 498 new cases and five deaths recorded on Friday.

Winona County didn't provide specifics on the new case. To date, they've had a total of 110 cases and 15 deaths from the virus. Fillmore has had 24, while Houston County has had 17 confirmed cases.

According to MDH all five of the deaths Friday were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH said a total of 1,411 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Health officials said 1,112 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 34,616people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 3,525 health care workers, MDH said.

Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said 30,008 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

About 557,278 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the state to date, health officials said.

Health officials said there are 335 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, five fewer than Thursday. 157 of those in the hospital are needing intensive care.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea