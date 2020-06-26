Monroe, Vernon counties offering free COVID-19 testing sites

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Two free COVID-19 testing sites are available to the public in the next few weeks.

On Tuesday, June 30, Monroe County, with help from the Wisconsin National Guard, is opening a testing site at the Tomah Armory on Mill Street from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The second testing site is on July 7 in Viroqua at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. It runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both of these testing sites are free to anyone who may be experiencing symptoms. They are drive-through so anyone coming can remain in their vehicles.

For those who are tested, results should be available within three to five days.