Pleasant, but warm weekend…

Isolated t-storms still possible…

A weather disturbance brought t-storms to the Coulee Region this afternoon, but they are quickly moving east of the News 19 viewing area. The rain held down highs a bit so the severe weather potential was lowered. Highs today were in 70s to lower 80s.

Evening T-storms possible...

A cold front lingers, and a few early evening t-storms could still pop up, but the best severe weather threat resides well to the southeast. Skies will clear behind the front.

Hot weekend…

Behind the storms, the heat continues to ramp up. Highs all weekend will be within the upper 80s and paired with slight humidity. It will feel even warmer this weekend as well because of an abundance of sunshine. So get outdoors if you can!

Sunday storms possible...

Sunday afternoon will bring a slight chance of t-storms, with more rain expected next week.

Have a nice weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

