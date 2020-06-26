Police: Suburban Des Moines man used dog to attack others

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines say a man sicced a pit bull on other people at a party before he killed the dog himself after it turned on him. Television station KCCI reports that 33-year-old Juan Carlos Moreno Martinez, of Ankeny, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with several counts of assault, animal neglect, trespassing and probation violations. Police say the incident happened at a June 6 party in Ankeny, when Moreno-Martinez crashed the party and agitated the dog with the intention of intimidating others at the party. The animal ultimately attacked three people, one of whom was seriously injured. Police say Moreno-Martinez fatally stabbed the dog when it turned on him.