Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 4:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Grant County

…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY WILL

EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT…

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

southwestern Wisconsin.