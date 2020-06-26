Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 4:00 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 4:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Grant County
…THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GRANT COUNTY WILL
EXPIRE AT 400 PM CDT…
The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty
winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for
southwestern Wisconsin.