Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 2:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Chickasaw County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE…SOUTHWESTERN WINNESHIEK AND SOUTHEASTERN

CHICKASAW COUNTIES…

At 137 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waucoma, or 11

miles northwest of West Union, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

This severe storm will be near…

Fort Atkinson around 145 PM CDT.

West Union and Ossian around 155 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Festina,

Eldorado, Boyd, Lake Meyer County Park, Richfield, and St. Lucas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…1.00IN;

WIND…60MPH